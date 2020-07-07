1/
Blanche M. Rader
Rader, Blanche M., 90, died on July 2, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. survived by daughter, Ellen Rader Smith, son, Stuart Rader, and grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Molly Smith, and Sasha Rader. An active senior residing independently until her unexpected death from heart failure. Born in NYC and married for 63 years to late husband, Stanley (2015). Lived in Boca Grove with Stanley and then Edgewater at Boca Pointe. Previously lived in Jericho, NY, where she raised her family. BBA from NYU and MS in guidance from C.W. Post. Worked as Administrator for Roslyn NY Public Schools and retired in 1978. Loved to play bridge and canasta, socialize with friends, and spend time with her family. Active supporter of charity. Due to the pandemic, the memorial service will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to JAFCO (jafco.org) and Jewish National Fund (jnf.org).

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 7, 2020.
