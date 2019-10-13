|
Boby Pascal was a loving son, brother, husband, and friend. Born October 15, 1980 in Port au Prince, Haiti. He departed this life the morning of August 19, 2017. He was extremely passionate about the South Florida Haitian community and committed to supporting and serving those around him. He often worked to highlight the best and bring out the best in others. In remembrance of his life and work, The Pascal/Marc Family created a foundation that supports others to follow their hearts and fulfill their dreams in loving memory of Boby.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019