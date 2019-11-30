|
Bonnie Burke of Boca Raton, Florida passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Bonnie was born and raised in Shawano, Wisconsin. In her early years and well into motherhood, she was consumed in the world of dance. Bonnie studied dance under Luigi, Gus Giordano, and the Stone-Camryn School of Ballet. She went on to teach many students at her dance studios in Wisconsin and Illinois before moving to Boise, Idaho. In Boise, she was the co-founder of the Idaho Civic Ballet Company. For many years in Boca Raton, Bonnie specialized in import/export compliance. Throughout her life, Bonnie was an avid golfer - playing hundreds of rounds with her husband of 58 years. She was a member of many golf leagues. Bonnie was an expert cook, seamstress, and enjoyed tennis and exercising, especially pilates. Bonnie was great at everything, and was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Dennis, three children and their spouses, five grandchildren, many extended family members, and friends. Friends of Bonnie are welcome to a viewing from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a small service commencing at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home, 1100 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Afterwards, friends are welcome to join the family in celebrating Bonnie's life on the links.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019