Bonnie Strandhagen Hodges went to her heavenly home on August 16, 2019.
Bonnie was born in Toronto, Canada July 15, 1930. She was the first of six children.
Her father was Dr. Harry Strandhagen, known as Doc Hagen. He had the first "quiz" show on radio called "True or False" airing in New York City. Bonnie's mother, Grace Moffat, was the first Miss Fort Lauderdale in 1927.
Graduating from Fort Lauderdale High, Bonnie attended FSU, returned home to Fort Lauderdale and married Robert Hodges, a handsome Marine. Bonnie and Robert worked together for many years at Hodges Real Estate, one of Fort Lauderdale's pioneer real estate agencies, founded in 1924. A family tradition for the entire Hodges' was at the home of R.T. and "Tootsie" Hodges, Robert's Parents. It was after church, Sunday afternoon and the menu was always Southern style and delicious.
When we think of Bonnie Hodges, we think of the example she was in so many areas. She loved her Lord, her church, her family and her multitude of "best" friends. We smile because she was always joyful and upbeat, non-judgmental, encouraging, loving and full of wise counsel. She showed us how to be wives, mothers, grandmothers and best friends. She had the "gift" of hospitality. Loyalty and consistency were hallmarks of Bonnie's life.
Bonnie was an excellent tennis player, avid bridge player and gourmet cook. She worked tirelessly for her church, her Children's Opportunity Group and couldn't say "no" when asked to volunteer. She was a non-complainer and maintained an amazing positive attitude throughout her life.
A bright shining light has dimmed here, but she is shining with her Heavenly Father, her husband and two sons, Chip and Tim, who preceded her in death. She might even be making a "grand slam."
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Joy Coningsby (Todd), grandchildren Katie Newton (Lucas) Courtney Creighton (Andrew), Melissa Coningsby, great grandchild, Jack Newton, daughter-in-law Chris Hodges, granddaughters Jody Hodges, Ashley Hodges Williams, Nicole Hodges Pantazoglou, sister, Patsy Meridith, brothers, Harry "Buzz" Strandhagen, John Strandhagen, Bill Strandhagen, Bruce Strandhagen and many nieces and nephews.
In honor of Bonnie's life, the family asks that you please wear "bright colors' to the service.
Services will be at First United Methodist , 101 S.E. Third Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., 33301, Saturday August 24, at 11:00 A.M. Reception to follow in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Fort Lauderdale or the "Bobby Hodges College Scholarship Fund; American Dream" in memo portion of check. Please mail the scholarship checks to Elisa Stone, Major Gifts Officer Broward College Foundation, 111 E. Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, Fl 33301.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019