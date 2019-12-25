Home

Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
South Florida National Cemetery
6501 South State Road 7,
Lake Worth, FL
Boyce Hayden Dwiggins


1932 - 2019
Boyce Hayden Dwiggins Obituary
Dwiggins, Boyce Hayden, 87, of Tamarac, passed away on August 14, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born May 19, 1932 in Spencer, NC to the late Floyd and Ethel (Lyerly) Dwiggins. Boyce served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy doing two tours in the Korean Conflict. He loved photography, model trains and genealogy. Boyce was predeceased by his 3 daughters. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Karen, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, 1:00pm at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. (Lane 3)
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 25, 2019
