Bradley Edward Kompa
Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Brad graduated from Cardinal Gibbons and UCF (BBA 15). He was a curious combination of student/teacher. An avid reader, he never shied away from a debate, but that was just one side of the multi-faceted gem of a guy. Son to Mary Lou (PA) and Ed (FL), brother to Justin (PA), Brad spent his free time with Cane (K9), riding his beach cruiser, golfing (eraser required), fishing, and nearly anything else under the sun.

We lost Brad unexpectedly on June 9th and he leaves a beautiful hole in our hearts because no matter how challenging the day was, he was able to set "it" aside and enjoy the moment. Share your own kind memories on Brad's Facebook timeline, so we can all set "it" aside and remember just how terrific Brad was during his short journey.

The family will hold a private memorial for Brad the week of June 22nd in Fort Lauderdale and a celebration of life in Brad's second home of Pittsburgh on August 1st.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
We first met Brad when he came to our house.He was bubbly and energetic. He has a heart of gold. Ed and Brad had a special bond that noone could forget. RIP Brad you will never be forgotten.
Donna Borges
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
We are heartbroken to learn of Brads passing. Brad was a kind, hardworking and responsible young man. He always had a smile on his face. The bond between Brad and Ed was a beautiful sight to see. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ed and the rest of the family during this extremely difficult time. May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. Our heartfelt condolences.
Joe and Sylvia Reichert
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
Brad and I worked together in high school at Winn Dixie. He was very sweet, kind and made me laugh. He helped pass the time checking out and bagging groceries with friendly chit chat. God rest his soul and bring him eternal peace. May the perpetual light shine upon him.

We are so sorry for the loss of your beloved son and brother. Your family has been and will be in our prayers.
Nelly Kane-Macias
Acquaintance
