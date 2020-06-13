Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Brad graduated from Cardinal Gibbons and UCF (BBA 15). He was a curious combination of student/teacher. An avid reader, he never shied away from a debate, but that was just one side of the multi-faceted gem of a guy. Son to Mary Lou (PA) and Ed (FL), brother to Justin (PA), Brad spent his free time with Cane (K9), riding his beach cruiser, golfing (eraser required), fishing, and nearly anything else under the sun.



We lost Brad unexpectedly on June 9th and he leaves a beautiful hole in our hearts because no matter how challenging the day was, he was able to set "it" aside and enjoy the moment. Share your own kind memories on Brad's Facebook timeline, so we can all set "it" aside and remember just how terrific Brad was during his short journey.



The family will hold a private memorial for Brad the week of June 22nd in Fort Lauderdale and a celebration of life in Brad's second home of Pittsburgh on August 1st.



