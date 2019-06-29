|
|
Brenda Guettler Burkhardt, (Dee Dee) age 79, of Boca Raton, Florida passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019. Brenda was born December 30, 1939. Brenda was a loving daughter, wife, mother of 2 children, grandmother of 4 and a wonderful friend. Brenda absolutely loved having good times with friends and family. Surviving Brenda are her Daughter Cara Lynne Guettler, grand children Cailyn Rose Matchak and Michael George Matchak, daughter in law Samantha Guettler and Son Carl Guettler and two more grandchildren, Gage Allen Guettler and Chloe Elizabeth Guettler. Brenda was preceded in death by Dr. Allen Bowers and Romayne Bowers. A visitation for Brenda will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00PM at Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1100 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432. A funeral service will at 12:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Boca Raton Mausoleum, Boca Raton, Florida, reception to follow with the family and friends. Please, RSVP requested.In Lieu of flowers donations in Brenda' memory may be made to meals on wheels helping seniors get meals https://www.mowp.org/donate/ or ITN America helping seniors get transportation https://www.itnamerica.org/ways-to-give
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 29, 2019