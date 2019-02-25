Brenda lost her fight with cancer on February 19 2019. She was a beautiful angel on Earth. Heaven got another angel that day, and her love and presence will shine down on us forever, letting us know she will always be there for us. Brenda was born 12-05-1956 in Framingham, MA. the daughter of Esther and Norman Lasker. She is survived by her sister Amy Shumrak, niece Gabrielle, nephew Jason, and her cherished 4 great nieces. Don Calvert was her partner in life for the last 3 years. They loved each other very much and most people who met them thought that were made for each other. Brenda also loved his 3 children. Brenda was a special woman who made everyone feel welcome, made people laugh and she always had a smile on her face She was so kind and full of happiness that people wanted to be her friend. Brenda loved being with her family, taking photos that will keep the memories alive. Brenda was a member of First Christian Church of Wilton Manors and is loved by the members in the church. Her funeral service will be at her church on Sunday, March 3rd at 1:00 PM. The address is 2725 NE 14th Ave, Wilton Manors, FL. Donations in Brenda's memory may be made to the @ www.cancer.org. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary