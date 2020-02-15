|
April 8th, 1985 - February 15th, 2000 You have been profoundly missed, Bret, over these last 20 years. Not a day goes by without thoughts of what might have been. Despite your absence, you continue to enrich our lives in ways never imagined. The love and joy you gave us inspired us to pray for the blessing of raising another child. As she prepares to leave for college, our gratitude for the joy she provides grows immeasurably. What a gift she is! Your tenacious fight to live also inspired the creation of an organization that hopes, among other things, to honor the beautiful young man who was its impetus. Children's Brain Trust refuses to allow children to fight cancer alone, raising funds and partnering with brilliant researchers who are transforming the way we will treat kids diagnosed with the deadliest childhood cancer of them all.
The day is nearing when we will be together again, Bret. Until then, watch over us, guide us and know that you are ALWAYS in our heart!
Love, Mom and Dad
