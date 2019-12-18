|
Brian Christopher Veccia, 42, of Boynton Beach, FL died at home on December 16, 2019. Brian had a huge heart and spent every day of his life trying to help others. He is best remembered for his love of family, fishing, and bringing friends and family together to relax and enjoy life. He worked tirelessly to build a beautiful life for the love of his life Jaime and their two greatest gifts in life, their children Aiden and Abby. Most recently, when Brian and Jaime purchased Delray Auto Repair, Brian was excited to return to local business ownership and show their children the joy of supporting their local community.
He was greeted at Heaven's gates by his loving mom Mary (Babione) Veccia and many other cherished family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Jaime (Mulhern) Veccia, and their children Aiden and Abigail Veccia, his dad Joseph W. Veccia, Jr, sisters Kimberly (Nicholas) Amsalem and Tiffany (Donald) FitzHenry, mother and father-in-law Charles and Darlene Mulhern, brother-in-law Jesse (Carla) Mulhern, his two grandmothers Helen Babione and Phyllis Veccia, and his beloved nieces and nephew, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate and remember Brian at Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home East Chapel at 1100 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, FL on Thursday, December 19 from 6-8:00pm. Pastor Glick will lead a Memorial Service at 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian's name to Saint Joseph's Episcopal School at 3300-B South Seacrest Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019