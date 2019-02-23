Brian K. (Keith) O'Connor June 6, 1937Keith, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather joined his heavenly father Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home in Boynton Beach. Keith was born in Chicago, moved to Denver as an infant and subsequently moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico at age 12.In 1957, he met his wife Linda Hartwell in Dania, FL. while stationed in the Navy in Key West. They married August 1958, living in Key West and Charleston, SC. for the duration of his Navy career before moving back to South Florida. He started his own insurance career with State Farm in 1963, consistently becoming one of the top 50 agents in the company out of 17,000. He and Linda were fortunate to be able to travel to many countries, taking their family to many of them, experiencing incredible adventures. Keith visited more than 50 countries around the world. Ireland, Australia, France, Spain, and Italy were his favorites. He was also proud to be the founder of a motivational study group, meeting in Colorado each winter. This group combined fun and skiing with work, studying ways to be more successful business people and featuring well known motivational speakers. Keith and his wife Linda were blessed with four children. Karen (deceased Oct 3-Oct 5, 1959), Kathy Walker (h. Jeff), Kristine Parkins (h. Brian), and David O'Connor (partner Sunny Fletcher), seven grandchildren Amie Casamassina (h. Micah), Ashley Parkins, Ryan Walker, Kelsey Parkins, Brenna Parkins, Emily O'Connor, and Megan O'Connor, and three great-grandchildren Cora, Cole, and Connor Casamassina. Celebration of Keith's life will be held at his son David O'Connor's house. Come by any time between 2pm - 5pm, this Sunday February 24th. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary