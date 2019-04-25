Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Wyche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Braziel Wyche

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bridget Braziel Wyche Obituary
Bridget Braziel Wyche, 52, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed on Monday, April 15, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Monticello, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. Cherishing her love are her husband, Barry Wyche, Sr.; daughters, Britney Green (Anthony), Asia Jesula (Evans) and India Wyche; step-son, Barry Wyche, Jr.; six grandchildren; sisters, Sonja Braziel and Judy Coney; brother, Andre Braziel, Sr., and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.