Bridget Braziel Wyche, 52, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed on Monday, April 15, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Monticello, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. Cherishing her love are her husband, Barry Wyche, Sr.; daughters, Britney Green (Anthony), Asia Jesula (Evans) and India Wyche; step-son, Barry Wyche, Jr.; six grandchildren; sisters, Sonja Braziel and Judy Coney; brother, Andre Braziel, Sr., and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019