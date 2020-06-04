Bruce Alan Brunt, 70, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on May 31, 2020. Son of the late Howard Brunt and Virginia Keliher Brunt, Bruce was born on June 29,1949 in West Haven, CT. In 1956, his family moved to Miramar, FL and he remained a life-long resident of Broward County until three years ago when he and Karleen, his loving wife of 48 years, retired to Port St. Lucie, FL.
Bruce graduated from McArthur High School in 1967 and went on to the University of Florida where he earned a BA in Journalism in 1971. An avid Gator fan and proud alum of the Gator Nation, all things Orange and Blue were special to Bruce since this is where he and Karleen's adventurous courtship began. Following his marriage to Karleen on March 4, 1972, Bruce earned a BA in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University. In his 40+ years career as a CPA in Hollywood, FL, Bruce met many wonderful colleagues, clients, and friends. With a gift for gab, warm and welcoming smile, and fun-loving personality, Bruce never met a stranger and was the life of the party.
Bruce's proudest accomplishment and lasting legacy will always be his family. Together, Bruce and Karleen exemplified unconditional love and a marriage built on equality, commitment, and generosity. As a proud and devoted father of Michael, Kelley, and Gregory, Bruce could always be seen and heard on the sidelines, in the stands, and among the crowd for each of his children's special events. A man of principles, integrity, and faith, Bruce was a mentor, coach, cheerleader, and best friend to his children. He valued the reciprocal parent-child relationship that evolved as they matured into adults and enjoyed learning new things from them. A true family man, Bruce loved surprising and spoiling everyone at Christmas and enjoyed traveling the seven seas and reading books on the beach in St. Maarten with Karleen. He was a doting grandfather who took great pleasure in sharing the accomplishments of his eight grandchildren with whoever would listen. In the last years of his life, Bruce found great joy playing golf (haha) and cards with friends, napping with his grand"dogs," and enjoying a lemon drop martini while relaxing in the pool.
A loving and affectionate husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, and uncle, Bruce leaves to cherish his memory his wife and best friend, Karleen Brunt (nee' Healy); six children, Michael and Debi Brunt, Kelley and Jeff Novak, and Gregory and Darnell Brunt; seven grandsons, Will, Sam, Braden, Michael Jr., Cole, Carter, and Oliver; favorite granddaughter, Dylan; and nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
Due to restrictions resulting from the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service has been planned under the direction of Joseph A. Scarano and Fred Hunter Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 4, 2020.