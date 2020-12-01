1/1
Dr. Bruce Alan Ruoff
"Dr. Bruce Alan Ruoff, formerly of Delray Beach, passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved father to Alex Ruoff (daughter-in-law, Brittany), proud grandfather "Papi" to Nellie Ray Ruoff, dear brother to Brent Ruoff (sister-in-law, Kim) and Nancy Eskridge (brother-in-law, Butch). Dr. Ruoff was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on November 17, 1949 to parents Vernon J. and Marjorie (Denton) Ruoff. Dr. Ruoff was often described as compassionate among his family and friends and as a distinguished General & Vascular Surgeon in the South Florida area. Throughout his life he took great pride in being an avid student and teacher across both the arts and sciences. Dr. Ruoff attended college at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he received his bachelor's degree in microbiology. He earned and completed his medical degree and residency at St. Louis University Medical School. Dr. Ruoff had a passion for scuba diving in the Caribbean. In more recent years, Dr. Ruoff spent much of his time studying various cultures, writing poetry, and being a supportive father, brother, and friend. He loved FaceTiming his granddaughter, Nellie Ray. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.



There will be a virtual Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 13th at 5pm EST. Please contact family for more information."

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Worked many years in surgery with him. Kindest doctor ever. Always liked to play jokes and pranks on him. He taught me a lot and am forever grateful for his knowledge he bestowed on me.
Pat Green
Friend
