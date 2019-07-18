Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Deerfield Beach, FL
Bruce Gerard Stanton


1954 - 2019
Bruce Gerard Stanton Obituary
Bruce Gerard Stanton age 65 was born on May 23, 1954 and passed away at Calvary Hospital on July 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was a fighter until the end and is now resting peacefully. He was his mother's birthday gift whose birthday was on May 24th. He is survived by his sister, Barbara McCann and son Patrick Stanton. His passing will be mourned by family members living and numerous good friends he made over his lifetime. He earned his BA degree and was top salesman at Pitney Bowes in NYC. He had a huge heart filled with generosity towards family and friends. As his sister, there is a huge hole in the center of my heart missing him.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Ambrose Church in Deerfield Beach on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 18, 2019
