Bruce Wetzler



Cantor Bruce Wetzler passed away at the age of 90 on June 13, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1929 in Frankfurt am Main and immigrated with his parents to the United States in 1938. He attended Yeshivah University Cantorial Institute, The Jewish Theological Seminary, and The New York School of Music. He married Miriam (Margulis) in 1958 and moved to Lansing, Michigan where he accepted the position of Cantor at Congregation Shaarey Zedek. After 40 years, he and Miriam moved to Boca Raton, Florida where they resided for 20 wonderful years. He was an Army Veteran/ chaplain of the Korean War. He loved teaching, singing, chanting services and the Torah. He held many voluntary positions including Executive Board Member of the Cantors Assembly. He is survived by his wife Miriam, his daughters Debbie (James) Donohue and Michelle (David) Bader, grandchildren Sydney, Kyle, Allie, Alexa, and Madison. If so inclined, donations may be made to the World Jewish Congress: 501 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary