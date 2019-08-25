|
|
Bryan Adolf McFarlane (B-Mac), passed away peacefully, Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home in Sunrise, Florida following a brief illness at the age of 79. The son of Percy and Ruby (Lightbody) McFarlane, Bryan is survived by his companion, children, grandchildren, siblings, other relatives and close friends. Bryan was raised in Port Antonio, Jamaica, the eldest brother of seven children. After graduating from Cornwall College in Montego Bay, he was a serial entrepreneur before finding his niche in the Insurance Industry. He established the McFarlane Insurance Company in Kingston, Jamaica prior to immigrating to South Florida and joining Allstate Insurance in 1979. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during the journey. Bryan served in the English Lodge in Jamaica and was a longtime member of Cornwall College Old Boys where he had a passion to help younger men through charity. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019