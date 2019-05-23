Bryer Marjorie Anderson Tindell from Boca Raton, Florida died on May 2. Reading and ballet were passions that carried her through Pope John Paul high school and onto the University of Florida. She performed for a ballet company, but, Bryer's command of literature lead to her becoming one of the youngest managers for Barnes & Noble.She had a magical marriage to Bryan Tindell and cherished their children, Harper and Austin as well as their many pets.With family established and Bryan's support she then created Beehive Fitness, a unique place for mind and body development. "The Hive" comradery could be seen as members jogged, ran, and cycled, all over town. They participated in every …athalon… event in the area – proudly sporting their Beehive gear. Bryer lead many through quests like Ironman – Bryer herself finished 3. This spring she and Bryan had hopes of completing Ironman New Zealand…alas.Bryer Tindell was strongest in her battle with cancer. She looked forward to any treatment that might help. She was optimistic to the end and impressed her doctors with her strength and will to live. Besides Bryan, and the children and loved pets, she leaves her mother Elizabeth Anderson, brothers: Drew Anderson, Steven Anderson and James Anderson, sister Jennifer (Daniel) Schultz, 5 nieces and 2 nephews and Bryan's family Joyce Tindell, Anne Tindell brothers; Mark Rafuls and Evan (wife Sarah) Tindell. 1 nephew and 1 nieceContributions to St Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated. Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 23 to May 25, 2019