Burrell (Buddy) Mosley Wiggins, 86, passed away May 18, 2020, in Pompano Beach Florida. Buddy was born on May 16,1934 in Jacksonville Florida to Ben and Gladys Hall Wiggins. He graduated from Robert E Lee High School in 1952. After graduating high school he served in the US Army and then worked for Western Electric in Jacksonville and Miami, FL. He later became a founding owner of South Tel Communications.
Buddy loved fishing, was an avid sports fan, and an inaugural season ticket holder for both the Miami Dolphins and Florida Marlins. Known as the all-round handyman, he did everything from building houses to helping with middle school science projects. He also enjoyed entertaining family and friends, from backyard barbecues to formal dinner parties.
Buddy lived in Hollywood, FL for 25 years (1967-1991) and then Boca Raton, FL for 26 years (1991-2017) before moving to John Knox Village in Pompano Beach. Buddy attended Boca Community Church. He and Colleen loved spending time at their two vacation homes in Lake Placid, FL and Jacksonville, FL.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Colleen Wiggins; along with his two children Michael (Pam) Wiggins and Michelle (John) Watt; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; Sister Vi (Frank) Allaben and Brother Oliver Wiggins.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Boca Community Church Ministry Center Chapel 470 NW 4th Ave (East Side of 4th Ave) Boca Raton, FL 33432. A private family burial will be held in Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in honor of Buddy and his predeceased granddaughter to Angelwood, which provides services to those with disabilities, at PO Box 24925 Jacksonville, FL 32241 or online at angelwoodjax.org.
Hardage -Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, 904-737-7171 is proudly serving the family. Please sign the guest book and leave condolences at HardageGiddensOaklawnChapel.com
Buddy loved fishing, was an avid sports fan, and an inaugural season ticket holder for both the Miami Dolphins and Florida Marlins. Known as the all-round handyman, he did everything from building houses to helping with middle school science projects. He also enjoyed entertaining family and friends, from backyard barbecues to formal dinner parties.
Buddy lived in Hollywood, FL for 25 years (1967-1991) and then Boca Raton, FL for 26 years (1991-2017) before moving to John Knox Village in Pompano Beach. Buddy attended Boca Community Church. He and Colleen loved spending time at their two vacation homes in Lake Placid, FL and Jacksonville, FL.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Colleen Wiggins; along with his two children Michael (Pam) Wiggins and Michelle (John) Watt; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; Sister Vi (Frank) Allaben and Brother Oliver Wiggins.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Boca Community Church Ministry Center Chapel 470 NW 4th Ave (East Side of 4th Ave) Boca Raton, FL 33432. A private family burial will be held in Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in honor of Buddy and his predeceased granddaughter to Angelwood, which provides services to those with disabilities, at PO Box 24925 Jacksonville, FL 32241 or online at angelwoodjax.org.
Hardage -Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, 904-737-7171 is proudly serving the family. Please sign the guest book and leave condolences at HardageGiddensOaklawnChapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 30, 2020.