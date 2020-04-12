Home

The Gardens of Boca Raton Cemetery & Funeral Services
4103 North Military Trail
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 989-9190
Burton Ira Stender

Burton Ira (Bud) Stender, age 83, born in Chicago, IL, passed peacefully from this mortal world Tuesday, March 31st at his home in Delray Beach, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife Penny (nee Sandra Penelope Chapter); brother Marvin (Drucilla Ramey) Stender of San Francisco, CA; son Scott (Colleen Lenihan) Stender; daughter Marcy (Gerald) Spector and their three grandchildren, Jacob Spector, Joshua Spector, Julie (Tony) Duplisse, and the Duplisse's four children, Bud and Penny's great-grandchildren. Nephews and nieces include Joel (Donna) Stender, Susan (James) Schneider, Steven (Victoria) Stender, David (Amy) Stender, Oriane Stender, Neal (Yin) Stender, with many more children from the multiple families. He is predeceased by his brother, Raymond (Gloria) Stender of Chicago, IL; and son, Thomas Stender of St. Charles, IL.

Bud lived a great life at a perfect slice of time in the United States of America - the golden age. He was a successful businessman and real estate entrepreneur, an a?cionado of the two martini lunch in the heyday of that era, an incredible 4-day a week golfer, a rib-master barbecue mogul with his own secret sauce, and above all, a family man who always had time to sit down and talk with anyone, especially if a good story or jokes could be shared. He will certainly be missed by many.

Funeral arrangements have been made with The Gardens of Boca Raton, 4103 Military Trail, Boca Raton, Florida 33431. With due consideration on the constraints placed on social gatherings at this time, a memorial service and celebration of Bud's life will convene at a later date and be announced in the future. In lieu of ?owers, please send donations or contributions to trustbridgefoundation.org, (877) 494-6890, or hedac.org, (708) 425-2407.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020
