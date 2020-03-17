|
Dr. Calvin Paul Hornstein, 87, of Hallandale Beach, passed away on March 12, 2020, reuniting with his beautiful wife, Joan, who predeceased him on June 8, 2017. Calvin was born on February 20, 1933 in Baltimore, Maryland, to parents, Samuel Hornstein and Goldie Jacobson Hornstein. He graduated from Forest Park High School. After high school he trained as an x-ray technician. He then furthered his education at the Columbia College of Chiropractic branch in Baltimore and at Chicago's National College of Chiropractic. He graduated from college in early 1956 as a Doctor of Chiropractic. He passed his Maryland Boards in September 1956 with the highest of scores.
Calvin met Joan Glaser in May of 1955 and proposed to Joan on her birthday on July 20, 1955. Calvin and Joan were married on August 21, 1955 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Calvin had three successful Chiropractic offices: one on Madison Street, one on Guilford Avenue, both in Baltimore, and one in the basement of his home in Randallstown. His wife, Joan, worked side-by-side with Calvin as his assistant. Calvin treated and helped many patients, including professional sports players, political figures, and top company executives. If a patient could not afford medical treatment, Calvin treated them for free. Calvin and Joan moved to Florida in September of 1978.
Calvin was an intelligent, compassionate man, who had a wonderful sense of humor, uplifting his family, friends, and all those he met on his life journey.
Calvin is survived by his loving children, Robin (Michael) Lewis, Terri Velez, Michael Hornstein, his devoted grandchildren, Tiffani Velez, Jordan (Inyoung) Velez, Derek (Eve) Lewis, Jacob Hornstein, Rachel Hornstein, and his beautiful great-granddaughters, Cora Lewis, Madison Velez, and Sylvia Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Jewish National Fund.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2020