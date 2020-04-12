Home

Camille L. Schepp


1930 - 2020
Schepp, Camille L., 89, of Ft. Lauderdale, went to be with the Lord on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family. Camille was born October 14, 1930 in New Castle, Pennsylvanie to the late Nicholas and Carmella (Mancino) DiLorenzo. She was the publisher and editor of the Ft. Lauderdale News for many years. Camille was predeceased by her loving husband, Ernest Dominick Schepp in 1998 after 45 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by sisters, Mary Tavolier, Margaret Venezie, Thelma Sparcino, Phyllis Hanody, Rose Battoni and Deana Vitale, brothers, Anthony DeLorenzo and Andy DeLorenzo. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Lori Beth Collum and Ernest A. Schepp, both of Ft. Lauderdale, grandchildren, Coral Collum and Devin Collum, sister, Wilma Boana of Poland, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, North Lauderdale, Florida
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020
