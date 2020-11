Mr. Dubay passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his residence in Roscommon County in Michigan, at the age of 76 years.



Raphael is survived by his spouse of 36 years, Mark Sheridan; the Gerald and Deni Jordan family; and the Sheridan family of Michigan.



At the request of Raphael's family, a private entombment will take place at a later date at the Oakwood Mausoleum in Saginaw, Michigan. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to make a memorial contribution to a charity of their choosing.



