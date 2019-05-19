Friday morning May 17th, 2019, at the age of 79, Captain Dan Collins passed unexpectedly at his residence. Born in Columbus Ohio, 1940, Dan graduated from the University of Illinois with his degree in Zoology. He went on to Officer training before serving in the military, from which he was honorably discharged. Dan then moved to Florida where he obtained his Captain's license and bought a fishing boat, the "Call Girl" and chartered out of Bahia Mar. Dan met the love of his life Barbara and her three children Jeanie, Scotty, and Lisa in 1967; they married in 1969. He compounded the crime with another daughter, Kathleen, in 1973, and built a waterfront home in Lighthouse Point that same year. Captain Dan enjoyed a distinguished career in tournament fishing, yachting, and real estate. He acquired a repertoire of stories over his prolific career. He loved to sing and was brilliant with limericks. He is survived by his beautiful wife Barbara Collins, 3 children (Jeanie Gregory of Richland, GA, Lisa Hemphill and husband Jim Nelms of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Kathleen and husband Dan Murray of Clermont, FL), 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and older sister Deirdre and Brad Burnett of Rancho Santa Fe, CA. He is deeply missed.His memory will be honored this Friday May 24th, 2019 at the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club (2701 NE 42nd St, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064) between 2pm and 4pm. Please join the family in telling tall tales and remembering his illustrious life. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary