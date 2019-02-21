|
Carl A Shillinger, 76, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away February 19, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Harriet, loving niece Jamie Shillinger and nephew Sean (Lauren) Shillinger. Family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, 5-8pm at the funeral home. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, 12pm noon at Ascension Catholic Church, Boca Raton. Professional arrangements by Gary Panoch Funeral Home, 561-997-8580 www.gpanochfunerals.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019