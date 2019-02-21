Carl Finley Hanna, of Hollywood, rejoined his wife Betty Hanna (1926-2017) on February 10, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in the small town of Wauchula, Fla., where community and family prevailed, he started small, but ended great to both those who loved him and to the community he served. Among many things, he was a graduate of the Coast Guard Academy in 1945. Pre-deceased by son Chip. He is survived by son Peter (Renee); daughter Candice (Larry) Sheaffer; grandchildren Nicole and Kerri Hanna, Lisa (Michael) Farese, Jennifer (Daniel) Zuberer, Brian (Camelia) Sheaffer, and Matthew Hanna; and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will take place Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hollywood Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 221023, Hollywood, FL 33022 or the Memorial Fund of the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood,1530 Hollywood Boulevard in Carl's name. Arrangements are provided by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary