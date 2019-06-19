Reverend Carlo DiNatale Tarasi



Fr. Carlo Tarasi of Deerfield Beach, passed away June 14, 2019. Born in Harrisburg, PA on September 29, 1945, he was the son of the late Geraldine and Carlo DiNatale, and adopted son of the late Eleanor and Gilbert Tarasi.



Fr. Carlo was ordained a Priest by Cardinal Humberto Medeiros in Boston on May 2, 1972. He moved to the Diocese of Charlotte in 1974 where he was incardinated and served at Our Lady of Grace, Greensboro, St. Vincent's Church, Charlotte, and Sacred Heart Church in Salisbury as Associate Pastor. He also served as Pastor in Lincolnton where he became the founding Pastor of St. Dorothy's Church in Denver, then to Annunciation Church in Albermarle, and Our Lady of Lourdes in Monroe. Father then entered Health Care Ministry and served as Director of Pastoral Care at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, PA. He then moved to Florida and served at St. Joan of Arc Church in Boca Raton, and became the first Chaplain at Food for the Poor, Inc., in Coconut Creek, FL where he retired in 2018.



He is survived by his brother, Frank DiNatale (Lynne), nephew Christopher DiNatale, Nieces Marisa Francis and Carla Shaw, 1 great nephew and 4 great nieces, all of Harrisburg, PA, numerous cousins, and two close longtime friends, Fr. Luis Osario and Fr. Paul Wilderotter.



Visitation will be at Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton on Thursday, June 20, 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 21 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Boca Raton 9:30 am, followed by burial at Queen of Peace Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Food For the Poor, Inc., 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary