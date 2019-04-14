Carlos M. Francisco, 55, of Boca Raton, FL and formerly of Chicopee, MA and Alcobaça, Portugal passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side on April 12, 2019. Carlos was a faithful communicant of St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church. He proudly worked as Warranty Administrator for Lou Bachrodt Freightliner in Pompano Beach. He was an avid soccer fan and member of the Sport Lisboa Benfica Club. He is survived by his wife, Dr. MaryLou Paulo-Francisco; son, Dylan P. Francisco; parents, Fernanda and Antonio M. Francisco; sisters, Alcina and husband Élio Teonisio, Paula and husband Antonio Lucas; brother, Paulo Francisco, sister and brother in law Diane and Matthew Cross; brother in law Fred Paulo; Godchildren, Angelina Cross, Mariana Lucas and Marisa Bento, and more nieces, nephews, family and friends whom he loved and cherished.Friends may call on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 7 PM to 9 PM at the Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Ave. (North Fed Hwy), Delray Beach. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 11:30 AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Blvd, Delray Beach. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Chicopee, MA. We would like to thank Carlos' physician, Dr. Juan Delgado, and the physicians and staff at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Institute, Univ. of Miami Hospital, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Trustbridge Hospice at Delray Medical Center for the excellent and compassionate care. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary