Carlton G. Miller, Sr passed away September 2nd at his home in Boynton Beach at the age of 86. He was born in Boston Massachusetts. He proudly served in the US Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Iowa. He was a retired BIC Engineer for Bellsouth where he worked for more than 30 yrs. He was the beloved husband of Anne Miller and the loving father to Carl Miller, Jr and Sheryl Miller. Carlton had 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



