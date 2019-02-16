Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church
10935 S. Military Trail
Boynton Beach, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmelina Boffa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmelina Sanchez Boffa


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carmelina Sanchez Boffa Obituary
Age 92, passed away February 13, 2019. She was born November 1926 in Coleseo, Cuba to Benito and Marcelina Sanchez. She married her husband of 64 years Joseph Boffa (deceased) in 1955. Carmelina is survived by her children David Boffa (Claudia), Jeannine Boffa and Elizabeth Zivalich (Tony); her grandchildren Gabriela Boffa, JP Zivalich and Jenna Zivalich, her brother Efrain Sanchez (Yara) and her late brother Felipe Sanchez (Elida), many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held March 26, 2019, 9:30am at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, 10935 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Catholic Relief Service are appreciated.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.