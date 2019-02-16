|
Age 92, passed away February 13, 2019. She was born November 1926 in Coleseo, Cuba to Benito and Marcelina Sanchez. She married her husband of 64 years Joseph Boffa (deceased) in 1955. Carmelina is survived by her children David Boffa (Claudia), Jeannine Boffa and Elizabeth Zivalich (Tony); her grandchildren Gabriela Boffa, JP Zivalich and Jenna Zivalich, her brother Efrain Sanchez (Yara) and her late brother Felipe Sanchez (Elida), many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held March 26, 2019, 9:30am at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, 10935 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Catholic Relief Service are appreciated.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019