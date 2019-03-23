|
|
Carol Ann Chandler, a longtime resident of Fort Lauderdale, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Memorial Service on April 6th, 12pm to 2pm at the Royal Ambassador located at 3700 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the using the following link: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/carolchandler
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019