Carol Jane Dickler, age 72, of Fort Lauderdale passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Carol was born February 18, 1947, in New York City, to the late Isadore "Izzy" and Edna Weinstock. She is survived by daughters Karen Liggieri, Jill Collins; granddaughter Alexa; brother and wife, Stephen and Fern Weinstock; nephew and niece, Jesse, Stacey; son-in-law, Rocco Liggieri; and beloved friend, Elise Peters. Carol was an artist, jewelry designer and a true patron of the arts. She loved museums, tennis and living by the sea. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019