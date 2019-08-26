Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Dickler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jane Dickler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jane Dickler Obituary
Carol Jane Dickler, age 72, of Fort Lauderdale passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Carol was born February 18, 1947, in New York City, to the late Isadore "Izzy" and Edna Weinstock. She is survived by daughters Karen Liggieri, Jill Collins; granddaughter Alexa; brother and wife, Stephen and Fern Weinstock; nephew and niece, Jesse, Stacey; son-in-law, Rocco Liggieri; and beloved friend, Elise Peters. Carol was an artist, jewelry designer and a true patron of the arts. She loved museums, tennis and living by the sea. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.