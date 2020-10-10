1/
Carol Jane Volkin
1952 - 2020
Sadly, Carol Jane (Langley) Volkin of Coconut Creek passed away on October 6, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 20, 1952 and is the oldest of three children born to the late Jack and Jane Langley.Her positive attitude on life was an inspiration to all that knew her. Carol's natural act of caring for and love of people made her a perfect fit for her career as a social worker and then later in life as she joined the Vitas Healthcare Family. She truly cherished her role with Vitas until her illness forced her retirement. Carol's compassion, love of life and wonderful sense of humor will be remembered by all those who had the privilege of crossing paths with her. Carol is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Leonard Volkin, her parents John and Jane Langley and her sister Marjorie Langley Aspiotes. Surviving family members include her brother and his wife, David and Tracy Langley of Pittsburgh, PA and their daughters Erin Jane Langley and Megan Jo Langley and her step daughter Janice Volkin of Portland OR. Additionally, Carol's humor will be greatly missed by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Friends and family will be received on Sunday October 11, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Kraeer Funeral Home 200 West Copans Rd, Pompano Beach, Florida , 33064.Please join us for a celebration of Carol's life with a Mass and Christian Burial on Monday October 12, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 6350 NW 18th Street, Margate Fl 33063.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in honor of Carol Volkin to Vitas Community Connection, 1801 West Sample Road Suite 301, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Arrangements entrusted to Kraeer Funeral Home, Pompano Beach, FL. (954) 784-4000

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 784-4000
