Carol J Himmelheber, passed away peacefully in her home in Margate Florida on Saturday November 30, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was 65.Carol was born in Buffalo NY, May 8, 1954. She was a daughter of the late Genevieve and Frank Gilbert. Carol was a longtime Margate resident.
Carol married Randy Himmelheber on August 6, 1983. She was a longtime employee at American Express until her retirement 1 year ago .She loved traveling with Randy, spending time with her family and friends, relaxing on the beach and playing with their dog, Bella. Carol also loved taking pictures wherever she went. Carol was involved with the Margate Elks Club and at the St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Coral Springs .Carol was very fun loving person with a zest for life. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Carol was predeceased by her parents and a nephew. She is survived by her husband Randy, Sisters Joanne and Patti, 7 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 @ St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal
[email protected] 1400 Riverside drive, Coral Springs, Fl. @ 11:00 AM with a celebration of life to follow in the Parish Hall.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2020