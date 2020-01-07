Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Himmelheber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jean Himmelheber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jean Himmelheber Obituary
Carol J Himmelheber, passed away peacefully in her home in Margate Florida on Saturday November 30, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was 65.Carol was born in Buffalo NY, May 8, 1954. She was a daughter of the late Genevieve and Frank Gilbert. Carol was a longtime Margate resident.

Carol married Randy Himmelheber on August 6, 1983. She was a longtime employee at American Express until her retirement 1 year ago .She loved traveling with Randy, spending time with her family and friends, relaxing on the beach and playing with their dog, Bella. Carol also loved taking pictures wherever she went. Carol was involved with the Margate Elks Club and at the St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Coral Springs .Carol was very fun loving person with a zest for life. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Carol was predeceased by her parents and a nephew. She is survived by her husband Randy, Sisters Joanne and Patti, 7 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews.

There will be a funeral service on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 @ St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal

[email protected] 1400 Riverside drive, Coral Springs, Fl. @ 11:00 AM with a celebration of life to follow in the Parish Hall.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -