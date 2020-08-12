1/1
Carol Jeanne Greaton
1943 - 2020
Carol Jeanne Greaton passed away on Thursday, August 6th, 2020. Carol was born in Chicago on February 3rd, 1943 to Carolyn and Anton Fasbinder. She moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1969.

Carol married Wilson B. Greaton, Jr in 1972 along with his three children, Elizabeth, Bart, Timothy. Carol and Wil added to their family with their two sons, Anton and Wade.

Carol volunteered for Gaurdian Ad Litem and other charities and was always looking to help others in need. Carol was an outstanding athlete excelling in both golf and tennis at Coral Ridge Country Club. She raced a Porsche 911 Turbo and also enjoyed fishing, lobstering, playing bridge, wave runners and traveling with her friends and family.

Carol is survived by her sons Anton and his wife Lani, and Wade and his wife Kristina and her four grandchildren Ella, Gracie, Zaunder and Wade Jr. Carol will also be deeply missed her dear companion Robert Dodge and her many friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting sea turtles and ocean conservation in Carol's back yard at www.marinelife.org.

A celebration of Carol's life will be announced later in the year, when we can all get together without Covid-19

Published in Sun-Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
