SOUZA, CAROL (TONI), 79.



Passed away in Lafayette, Colorado, April 25, 2020, from complications of the coronavirus with loved ones by her side.



Preceeded in death by her husband, William, and parents Rev. Arthur and Esther Thom, Survived by brothers Joel Thom of Pompano Beach, FL, Peter Thom of Arroyo Grande, CA, daughter Jodi (David) Ripsam of Broomfield, CO, son William (Lezlie) Souza of Tiverton, RI, grand children, and nieces. Due to the pandemic, no celebration of life is scheduled at this time.



