Carol M. Barker – passed on 1-28-19 at the age of 86. She was a resident of Brentwood, TN and was preceded by the death of her husband E. Sherwood Barker in 2009. The beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother is survived by her son Bradd S. Barker, daughter-in-law Deborah Barker and granddaughters Kristen Mackey and Brooke Miller of Ft.Lauderdale; and daughter Carolyn Barker DeWitt and son-in-law Charlton DeWitt of Brentwood, TN. Carol and Sherwood were both long-time residents of Ft. Lauderdale FL-and were active in the community before moving to TN in 2002. A private family memorial will be held in Ft. Lauderdale in the Spring. The family suggests that for those who would like to make a donation of remembrance in Carol's honor to do so at the Alive Hospice of Nashville, TN 615-327-1085. Or online at https://www.alivehospice.org/donate Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary