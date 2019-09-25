|
|
Carol Miller Roth, 95, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home in Boca Raton, FL on September 20, 2019. Born and raised in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, she remained closely connected to childhood friends and family after her 1944 marriage to Arthur L. Roth, MD, of blessed memory 2013. After moving to Metuchen, New Jersey, she remained active in the League of Women Voters until her eventual relocation to Boca Raton in 1992. She was a fabulous mother to Robert (Lauri) Roth and Amy (Nick Davis) Roth and a wonderful grandmother to Brandon (Amanda) Roth and Eric Roth. She was a terrific great-grandmother to Alexander and Noah Roth. She appreciated her life, valued her friendships and adored her family. She was generous with her time and passionate about her causes. Her example will always be a guidepost and her memory will forever make a difference in the lives of her family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019