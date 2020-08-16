1/1
Carol Spar Brafman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Spar Brafman, 79, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away on August 5, 2020. Carol was born in New York City and grew up in Roslyn, New York.

Carol owned Allied Home Care for 30 years before selling to a public company and retiring to travel the world with her beloved husband.

Carol's daughter, Jennifer Brafman Staffen, was the original love of her life and her best friend and in 2011, she was blessed with a granddaughter, Bella Staffen, around whom her world revolved.

She always lived life large and to its fullest, she was kind, generous, successful, brilliant, adventurous and always put her family first.

She was the daughter of the late Eveline and Marc Spar, is survived by her husband, Max Chodes, her daughter, Jennifer (Keith) Staffen, her granddaughter, Bella, her step-children Steven (Debbie) Chodes and Gary (Nancy) Alexander, her former husband, Howard (Kathryne) Brafman and so many adored nephews, cousins, step-grandchildren and lots of lifetime friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved