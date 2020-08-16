Carol Spar Brafman, 79, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away on August 5, 2020. Carol was born in New York City and grew up in Roslyn, New York.



Carol owned Allied Home Care for 30 years before selling to a public company and retiring to travel the world with her beloved husband.



Carol's daughter, Jennifer Brafman Staffen, was the original love of her life and her best friend and in 2011, she was blessed with a granddaughter, Bella Staffen, around whom her world revolved.



She always lived life large and to its fullest, she was kind, generous, successful, brilliant, adventurous and always put her family first.



She was the daughter of the late Eveline and Marc Spar, is survived by her husband, Max Chodes, her daughter, Jennifer (Keith) Staffen, her granddaughter, Bella, her step-children Steven (Debbie) Chodes and Gary (Nancy) Alexander, her former husband, Howard (Kathryne) Brafman and so many adored nephews, cousins, step-grandchildren and lots of lifetime friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store