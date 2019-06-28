Beloved wife of Edward, beloved mother of Steven Greene and daughter-in-law Donna Greene (Brookline MA) and Alison Greene Blum (Wellington FL) and late son-in-law William Blum, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26th. She was 92 years old. She had one brother, the late Fredrick Fischel and one sister Eleanor Rubin. She is additionally survived by one grand-daughter Tanya Henderson Zee and Grand Son-in-law Michael Zee (CA) and two great-grandsons Alexander and Tyler.



She was born April 3, 1927 to Edward and Lillian Fischel of Brookline, MA. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and continuing student at the DeCordova Museum in Lincoln, MA. She worked briefly during World War II as a welder at the Quincy Ship Yard to support the war effort. She enjoyed a long artistic career creating works in many media, including Ikebana, serigraphy, plaster, cloisonné and crewel embroidery.



Edward and Caroline had been happily married for 71 years. Their love of travel and the outdoors, especially skiing and golf propelled their adventurous life together, and led them to Florida where they have lived for the past 30 years.



A champion golfer at Boca West and Spring Valley CC in Sharon, MA, she was the recipient of many awards and trophies. She had the artist's eye for interior design and fashion. Together with Edward she greatly enjoyed the company of her friends and fellow golfers and bridge players.



Caroline will be very sadly missed by all. Friends and family are invited for an informal gathering at their home in Boca West Friday June 28 from 1 until 5 pm. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 28, 2019