1/1
Carolyn A. Muehl
1935 - 2020
Carolyn A. Muehl passed away surrounded by the love of her family on September 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years. John; her children Debbie Feyos, Judi Othrow, and John (Vanessa) Muehl, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Carolyn served on the Board of Directors with the Village of Lake Pine for many years. Private Family services were held. In her memory donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston 954 587-6888

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
(954) 587-6888
