Carolyn Benz, 76, passed on the 8th day of September, 2019 at Holy Cross in Broward, after battling ovarian cancer for 4 years.

Carolyn was born on March 3, 1943. One of her favorite things to do was donate to charity. Carolyn was one of the kindest people you could ever meet and she will be sorely missed. Loving partner, Elango Ellappan, dearest friend, Mary Brash, loving caretaker, Joan Thompson, dear sister in law, Barbara Mason, friend and assistant for thirty years, Joy Avshalom, sisters Nancy Layes and Billy Jean Crosno and their loving family.

The sun, the moon, the wind, the stars will forever be around reminding us of the love you shared and the peace you finally found.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
