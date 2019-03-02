Home

Carolyn I. Cohen, of Boston, Massachusetts and Boca Raton, Florida passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019.The funeral will be held at the Boca Raton Cemetery and Mausoleum on Sunday, March 3 at 9:30 am; located at 451 S. W. 4th Avenue Boca Raton, Florida (561) 393-7748.Carolyn is the beloved mother of daughters Helaine and Susan Cohen. Loving sister of the late Earl Cohn and cherished aunt of Sherrie Cohn Capote, Steven, and Mark Cohn. A dear friend of beloved caretaker June Duffis. Godmother of David Greenidge.Those who wish to further honor the memory of Carolyn Cohen may do so by contributing to her , Alzheimer's Community Care?.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019
