Caryl (Cheek) Sorensen was born in Joliet, IL on October 10, 1942 to parents Leslie and Virginia Cheek. She was the oldest of 6 children, preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Leslie Richard (Rick) and her husband, James Sorensen. She is survived by her sisters Chris (Jim) Hammerlund and Colleen (Russ) Clark and brothers David (Carla), and Gary. Caryl was a loving mother to her son, Kevin (Kimberly) and her daughter, Shannon, and doted on her grandson, James (Jimmy). Other Survivors include many nieces and nephews, cousins, and their children. Caryl passed away on October 3, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, after battling cancer.



Caryl had a personality that was larger than life, she was feisty, witty, beautiful, and loved her family and friends with all her heart. She had a generous spirit and welcomed many into her home and life. All remember her smile and her readiness to have fun. Her interests were as varied as the stars, she put on elegant dinner parties and raced cars in the Powder Puff Derby, she played backgammon and gin rummy. Her passion was golf and world travel. She had a designer's eye and decorating her homes (she loved moving, much to her husband's chagrin), she painted and made jewelry. She played her baby grand piano every day and listened to rock and roll music.



Caryl had a way of making one feel like they were the most important person in the room and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Please make any donations in Caryl's honor to the Humane Society of Broward County 2070 Griffin Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.



