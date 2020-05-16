Catherine Mae James
Catherine M. James (Kitty), 95 of Boca Raton, FL and formerly Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Kitty was born in Mahaffey, PA, daughter of the late Isaac and M. Catherine Bennett. Surviving is daughter and son-in-law Sherri & Jon Berry, Granddaughter, Jennifer and husband Mark Schabes, Grandson, Greg Schon, Great-Grandchildren, Madeleine, London and Trace Schabes. Her Grandchildren were the light of her life. She also leaves behind a sister, Marian Owens of Clearfield, PA and many loving nieces and nephews. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, A. Donald James, twin sister, Eleanor Newlon, brothers, Joseph Earl Bennett and Isaac Bennett, Jr. and her parents. Due to the COVID19 virus, a private memorial service will be held with burial at Rosewood Cemetery in Virginia Beach, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, Boca Raton.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 16, 2020.
May 15, 2020
I remember Kitty and her kind, warm hearted spirit. She was much apart of our Providence family for many years when I joined. She is home and at peace with our Lord, Happy are those called to the Lords presence. Lovingly, Paul and Carol Hickman
Carol Hickman
Friend
