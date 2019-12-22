|
|
Catherine (Kim) Olson, 73, of Delray Beach passed away on November 30th, 2019. Kim was predeceased by her loving partner Len Schlafman in 2014. She is survived by her brother Bruce, nephew Brian, niece Stacy, and dog/child Pippin Olson. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the LORNE & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 745 N.E. 6th Avenue (Federal Hwy Northbound), Delray Beach. The family will be meeting friends at 11:30AM, and the service will begin and 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, or to a dog rescue organization of your choice. For a more detailed obituary, please visit www.Lorneandsons.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019