Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Catherine Olson
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Catherine Olson


1946 - 2019
Catherine Olson Obituary
Catherine (Kim) Olson, 73, of Delray Beach passed away on November 30th, 2019. Kim was predeceased by her loving partner Len Schlafman in 2014. She is survived by her brother Bruce, nephew Brian, niece Stacy, and dog/child Pippin Olson. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the LORNE & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 745 N.E. 6th Avenue (Federal Hwy Northbound), Delray Beach. The family will be meeting friends at 11:30AM, and the service will begin and 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, or to a dog rescue organization of your choice. For a more detailed obituary, please visit www.Lorneandsons.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019
