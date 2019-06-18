Home

Catherine "Cappy" Riordan Cramer, 96, passed away June 6, 2019. Cappy was born November 18, 1922 in Solomon, KS to J.B.and Mabel Riordan. She was raised in a loving Irish Catholic family of nine. She married the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Cramer, August 9, 1944 in Wichita, KS.

Cappy was preceeded in death by her loving husband, Chuck, her parents, and her siblings, James, Roger, Genevieve, Trudy, Rita, Betty and Thalia. She is survived by one sister Janice Pugh of Abilene, TX and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Anne Cramer of Longview, TX. Cappy had many beloved nieces and nephews. Cappy also leaves behind her very dear friends Becky, Ron and Sarah Concato. The family extends special thanks to all the caregivers at John Knox Village. A memorial service will be held at John Knox Village on July 10, 2019.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 18, 2019
