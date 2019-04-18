Catherine Margaret (Nigro) Willshire of Dania Beach, FL passed away on April 10th at age 76.Born in Philadelphia, she graduated from Notre Dame Academy and attended Barry University in Miami. Cathy spent her childhood summers in Sea Isle City, NJ, and eventually moved to Cape May County, until relocating to Florida in 1990.From her career as a cosmetics consultant, an avid gardener and landscape architect, to volunteer roles in grassroots civic associations in New Jersey and Florida, Cathy spent a lifetime improving and beautifying the people and places around her. She took great pride in leaving everything she touched just a little bit better than when she found it.Perhaps her favorite role in life was that of wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and was a loving and loyal friend to many. She was always available to anyone who needed a listening ear, a word of wisdom or a warm hug.She will be sorely missed by her husband of 44 years Daryl; her daughter Lisa Brandi of Winthrop, MA and her partner Henry Pruisken; her son Christopher and his partner Scott Dille of Long Branch, NJ; her grandchildren Nick and Olivia Brandi-Miller of Winthrop, MA; her sisters Mary Lou Startt of Tucson; Johanna Riehl of Philadelphia and brother John Nigro of Morristown, PA; and the countless family members and friends she helped along the way.Cathy was a devoted member of Little Flower Catholic Church in Hollywood, where a memorial service will be held in her loving memory on Saturday, April 27th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Flower Church (1805 Pierce Street, Hollywood, Florida 33020). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary