Cathey Carter Harbett, 72, of West Park, Florida passed away on 13 May 2019 at home. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday May 18th at 2:30 pm and a memorial service will be at 3:30 pm followed by refreshments at 4:30 pm until 6 pm. Arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunters Funeral Home located at 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida 33024. Cathey was born in Wilmington, Delaware on December 8, 1947 to Catheleen (Helms) Carter-Arthur and Avort "John" Carter. She graduated from Miami Central High School with James Olin Harbett, whom she married in 1968. December 2018 James and Cathey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Cathey retired from Lab Corp of America after 42 years of employment. Cathey enjoyed reading, drawing horses and learning Tae-kwon-do. Cathey is survived by her husband James Harbett, younger brother James Carter, daughter Jody Harbett-Trask, son-in-law Shane Trask, grandsons Nebraska, Michael, and Jakob, daughter Cathy Weber, Frederick Jr, grandchildren Oly and Leigha, son John Harbett, niece Christina and nephew Joshua. Cathey is preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2019
