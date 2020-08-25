Cathleen Anderson

On August 23th, 2020, Cathleen "Cathy" Anderson passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 85.



Cathy was a Broward County native with a family history that dates back to 1896 when her great grandfather and great uncle traveled to the area on Henry Flagler's inaugural train. Her family took up residency in Pompano Beach, Florida.



Her Great Uncle, William A. Petsch served as President of the Pompano City Council in 1915.



Cathy's Great Aunt and Uncle - Clara Anderson Pilkington, her husband Captain George Pilkington - established the enduring Pilkington Yacht Basin on the South Fork of the New River in 1921. Her Grandfather, Joseph Frederick Anderson, managed the family business, which was sold in 1950.



That pioneering spirit was an honorable family tradition that Cathy exemplified throughout her life.



Cathy was the first woman to serve on the Hollywood City Commission. She was originally appointed in June 1975 to fill the unexpired term of Thomas Wohl. Cathy served for over 32 years on the Commission, holding the record for the longest non-interrupted service in the history of the City.



She demonstrated leadership and involvement in numerous business, civic, municipal and county organizations. Cathy was a founder of the Broward County environmental movement, which brought one-half of Hollywood's barrier island into public ownership. She was a founding Director of the Broward Chapter of the National Conference of Christians and Jews in 1979. Cathy served over 20 years as a Trustee of the Broward County Historical Commission. She served 7 years as Chairperson of the Broward County Historical Preservation Board. Cathy was a longtime member of the Broward County Tourist Development Council, director of the Florida League of Cities, an Honorary Board Member of the Hollywood Police Athletic League and Honorary Chairperson of the Broward Outreach Center's Women and Children's Center.



Since her early childhood, Cathy was an animal rights activist, with a deep and enduring love of animals. In 1970, Cathy found Animal Birth Control, a non-profit organization established for the benefit and welfare of cats and dogs. Cathy was a member of numerous national and state animal welfare organizations. Cathy served on the board of the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida (ARFF).



Cathy's innovative spirit and dedicated approach to public service benefitted many in all walks of life and resulted in her being recognized and honored by a number of organizations. Among her many awards, she received the Silver Medallion Brotherhood Aware presented by the Broward County Chapter of the National Conference of Christians and Jews; the Brotherhood Award of the Hollywood Civitan Club; the Human Relations Institute Award from the American Jewish Committee; the Distinguished Civic Achievement Award; the Broward County Woman of the Year 1991 award from the American Jewish Congress; the Human Society of Broward County's first Humanitarian Award; and Temple Beth El's Community Award for 2001.



In 1991, after more than 40 years of community service, the Cathy and Bob Anderson Park was established in their honor in Hollywood. Cathy's banking career spanned four decades. At retirement, Cathy was Vice President and Business Development Officer with Barnett Bank. Her late husband Robert "Bob" Anderson was a lifelong Banker, Hollywood City Commissioner, Miramar City Council member and Hollywood founding family member.



Her sister Clara Welch, brother-in-law Wayne Welch, sister Susan Asowitch, nephew, Tom Welch, nephew Jon Welch and wife Kristi, great-nephews Jesse Welch and Joshua Welch, great-niece Emma Welch, several cousins including William Petsch Heyns and wife Nora, Jonnelle Grant, Marie Elizabeth Gillan, Judy Gatto and husband Paul, and stepson Web Anderson and wife Kay and their family survive Cathy.



Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral service will be held for Cathy on Friday, August 29th, 2020 at the Fred Hunter Funeral Home located at 718 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL. This will be followed by a graveside burial at the Pompano Beach Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Animal Birth Control for Broward and mailed to Northern Trust at 1100 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, attention Sheri Mackay, Senior Account Manager.



